Bucks Free Agent Guard Says He Could Suddenly Retire Soon
The Milwaukee Bucks were the last NBA team that Patrick Beverley played for. Beverley ended his NBA career in a very bad way, throwing a ball at a fan twice in Indiana.
After that ugly moment, Beverley was given a five-game suspension from the NBA for whichever team he would sign with next. He never ended up signing with another team.
Beverley was most recently playing basketball in Israel, but is no longer doing that. He recently brought up his basketball future and whether or not he's going to keep playing.
Former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley could retire soon
While speaking on the Pat Bev Podcast, he mentioned that he might end up retiring soon if he can't find somewhere to play.
“If I don’t play basketball soon, I’m going to retire,” Beverley said.
Beverley is likely done in the NBA. That incident with the fan was ugly enough to keep a team from bringing him in, especially for his talent level at this point in his career.
The best chance that Beverley has to play basketball is to play somewhere overseas. He has to find somewhere in Europe or Asia to play, because it's unlikely it will happen in the US.
If Beverley does retire, he will likely just focus on his podcast. He doesn't have many other prospects to do much else, so that would make the most sense for his future after his playing days are over.
The Bucks have been better off without Beverley
Milwaukee has been better off without Beverley on the roster. He would have been a distraction, and he can't shoot. Both of those teams would have hurt the franchise.
The Bucks were smart not to re-sign him after last season. At his age, he's not going to be able to improve his game in a meaningful way. It makes sense that Milwaukee went to get other guards instead.
The Bucks do need some guards who are defensive-minded, but they can't be a complete zero on the offensive end of the court like Beverley is.
In his last season with the Bucks, Beverley averaged six points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
