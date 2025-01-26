Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Plays Hard Every Time, Even Against Wife
The Milwaukee Bucks lost a tough game against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday night, 127-117.
The Bucks dropped their 18th game of the season despite a valiant effort from their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, as usual, was his spectacular self in this contest. Nonetheless, he was visibly upset after the game. There is never questioning the 30-year-old superstar's efforts on the court.
So much so that he talked about how hard he goes every night on the court, no matter who is in front of him including his wife.
“Every time I step on the floor, I try to play hard. If I was playing against older players, against younger players, against my brothers, against my friends, or even if I’m playing against my wife — I’ll be honest with you, I always play hard.”
Antetokounmpo is one of the few players with the highest motor in the league. His toughness, tenacity, and energy are often questioned. He gives his all every single night he is on the court, and the results speak for themselves.
The two-time NBA MVP is on pace to be in the discussion once again. This season, he is averaging 31.4 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 60 percent from the field.
Antetokounmpo went above most of his season averages on Saturday night. In the loss, he recorded 36 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes.
It was the 11th time this season that he has scored 35+ points.
The Bucks lost this game by the margins. Antetokounmpo feels like they lost control of the game in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like early in the fourth quarter, we wasn’t able to take care of the ball as well,” Antetokounmpo said. “They were able to, whenever we turn the ball over, go the other way and get easy transition, get some 3s, get to the free-throw line.
“They had the momentum, and it was very hard for us to get back to the game. Just gotta do a better job next time we’re in that same position. Just take care of the ball.”
The Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Monday against the Utah Jazz.
