Massive Trade Proposal Has Bucks Ditch Khris Middleton For $94M Forward
The 25-17 Milwaukee Bucks have firmly established themselves as, at the very least, a solid playoff team in the Eastern Conference. But to really return to the elite status they used to enjoy their halcyon days pre-Jrue Holiday trade, it feels like Milwaukee needs another piece.
Former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, earning an incredibly generous $31.7 million contract this season, has fallen off mightily from his own prime during the Bucks' reign as one of the East's toughest squads. He'd be tough to offload in a trade, but not impossible with the right draft equity.
In 18 bouts for Milwaukee (seven starts), the 6-foot-7 swingman is averaging 12.6 points on .480/.377/.833 shooting splits, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals a night.
Brooklyn Nets power forward Cameron Johnson is one of the hottest names on the trade market right now. Alongside All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Johnson would likely serve as Milwaukee's starting small forward. In our hypothetical, starting center Brook Lopez would be moved, so reserve Bobby Portis would earn a promotion.
A big sticking point for any deal on the Bucks' end: the team only has one tradable piece, a 2031 second rounder.
So a third team will be needed to facilitate a move for a high-level piece — the Charlotte Hornets could be an intriguing fit. Here's a possible deal, via Spotrac's trade machine.
Bucks Receive: Forward Cameron Johnson, power forward Grant Williams, small forward Cody Martin, center Day'Ron Sharpe
Nets Receive: Small forward Khris Middleton, point guard Vasili Micic, Bucks' 2031 first round pick, Hornets' lottery-protected 2027 first round pick and one second round pick
Hornets Receive: Center Brook Lopez, shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, MarJon Beauchamp, Bucks' 2031 second round pick
The issue, of course, is that that's a pretty light haul for Johnson.
Why would the Hornets give up draft equity to essentially facilitate another East club landing a win-now player, you ask? Because they'll be getting $38.5 million in expiring money back, in the form of Lopez's, Melton's and Beauchamp's contracts.
The Hornets are already expected to have $13.1 million available this summer, good for the second-most available money in the league. Armed with $51.6 million in available money, they could become instant big-game hunters in free agency, and pull a 2023 Houston Rockets — slightly overpaying for solid two-way veteran help to grow young pieces LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams.
While superstars like LeBron James and Jimmy Butler will likely be out of range (both have player options), New Orleans Pelicans All-Star small forward Brandon Ingram, All-Star Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle (who has a player option), 3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, LaMelo's big brother Lonzo Ball, Toronto Raptors shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr., Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schröder, San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks power forward Larry Nance Jr., and Detroit Pistons shooting guard Tim Haradaway Jr. are all talented veterans who could easily be attainable to help Charlotte's core pieces grow.
Additionally, Miami Heat swingman Duncan Robinson (the Heat have an early termination option on the final year of his deal next season), Los Angeles Lakers small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (player option), Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. (player option), and Golden State Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga (restricted free agent) and Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey (restricted free agent) could all become available.
“No matter what happens, the Nets have invested a lot of resources in trying to make me a better player," Johnson said of the trade rumors, per Brian Lewis of The New York Post. "So my job is to compete for the city, for this team, for this organization, for my teammates. And that’s what I’ll do. And if I get traded, then that objective shifts to wherever I’m going. But for now, this is where I’m at.”
In 35 games so far for the 14-31 Nets, Johnson logged averages of 19.4 points on .491/.419/.898 shooting splits, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
