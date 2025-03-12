Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Seen Training with Potential No. 1 Draft Pick
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the game today and throughout the league's history.
However, it wasn't always like that for the Greek Freak. The 30-year-old came a long way to establish himself as a top player in the league. Antetokounmpo was selected by the Bucks just outside of the lottery, and while the Greek Freak had great potential, he was still somewhat of a wildcard pick-up.
It worked out for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo in the long run. Still, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, even if you are a top pick. We've seen it repeatedly; however, Rutgers star freshman forward Ace Bailey could be the next star in the league.
Bailey, the potential No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, was spotted training with the two-time MVP.
Bailey, 18, is among the best and brightest stars in the college game. He was just recognized as an All-Freshman Team member and named to the Big Ten's Third Team (media vote) and Honorable Mention Team (coach vote).
Bailey finished regular season play with 510 points. He moved past Rutgers legend Phil Sellers and stands third behind Dylan Harper and Mike Rosario on the single-season freshmen scoring list. Bailey averaged 17.6 points (seventh in the conference), 7.2 rebounds, and shot 45.8 percent from the field.
Although Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is the hot commodity and will likely be the No. 1 pick, Bailey is showing he is worthy of the pick. One NBA executive said Bailey 'might have the highest ceiling.'
"I know [he's] inconsistent, and there are question marks with the playmaking -- the shotmaking and creation could be elite," the executive told Woo. "He checks those boxes if he hits the level he could be capable of."
Bailey stands at 6-foot-10 and, at worst, is projected to be a top-three pick in this year's draft.
If there is a player you want to learn from, it is the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo is known for his work ethic, which he has established throughout his career. He is one of the more hardworking players, which is why he is among the best in the world.
His numbers speak for themselves. Antetokounmpo is posting MVP-like numbers, averaging 30.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.
