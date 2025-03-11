Former Bucks Star Junior Bridgeman Dies at 71
Former Milwaukee Bucks star swingman Junior Bridgeman has passed away following a "medical emergency" while at a medical fundraiser in Louisville, Kentucky, reports Connor Griffin of The Louisville Courier Journal. He was talking with a reported when he speculated that he was "having a heart attack," per WLKY-TV.
With a national clash against the Indiana Pacers imminent on Tuesday night, the Bucks released a quick statement on Bridgeman's death.
"The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman," the Bucks statement began. "Junior's retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks' success."
Bridgeman, beloved as a player, became a successful businessman upon retiring, and bought his way into being a partial franchise stakeholder just last fall, as Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported.
"His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation's top business leaders and, last September, Junior's professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization," the Bucks added.
Per Michael Ozanian and Jessica Golden of CNBC, Bridgeman forked over approximately $340 million for his chunk of the club. That ownership stake will presumably remain with his estate for years to come. Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Bridgeman grew his $3 million in career playing earnings into a net worth hovering around $600 million.
Milwaukee selected Bridgeman with the No. 8 pick out of Louisville in the 1975 NBA Draft. Across 849 regular season contests with the Bucks and L.A. Clippers (he played for Milwaukee from 1975-84, and again in 1986-87), Bridgeman notched averages of 13.6 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 dimes a night.
According to Christopher Kuhagen of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bridgeman's 711 games played ranks third in franchise history. He ranks seventh in made field goals, ninth in total points, and 10th in minutes for Milwaukee. The Bucks retired his jersey in 1988.
Bridgeman made his first big post-playing splash after buying several Wendy's franchises (the sum peaked at 450 restaurants across the country), becoming a Coca-Cola bottling distributor, and purchasing Ebony and Jet magazines.
