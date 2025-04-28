Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Damian Lillard Potentially Season-Ending Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks are now on the brink of elimination after dropping Game 4 of their playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Indiana now holds a series lead of 3-1 as the scene shifts back to Indianapolis for a crucial Game 5.
But after Game 4, all the Bucks could focus on was something other than the result of the contest. During the game, Bucks star guard Damian Lillard went down with a noncontact injury.
From the look of it, it seems pretty bad at first glance. The team now fears that Lillard has suffered a torn Achilles, and it will end his season.
This is certainly tough news for the Bucks, especially since Lillard just returned to the team from a serious blood clot issue. Milwaukee will now wait for confirmation on Lillard, but co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about the injury after the game.
“A lot of people don’t see what Dame had to deal with, but I’ve been around him every single day and it’s hard,” said Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points in the loss. “It’s hard being in his position, but he’s one of the toughest, mentally toughest guys I’ve ever been around and that’s why he is who he is, and I think he’s going to overcome every obstacle that’s going to be in front of him. Everybody’s going to be there for him. No matter what the obstacle is for him, he’s going to overcome and we’re going to help him overcome.”
Antetokounmpo and Lillard have played together for two seasons, but they have quickly developed a strong friendship. This was likely tough for him to see happen, especially after Lillard battled his way back to the court recently.
It has been a trying few months for the Bucks, and this injury to Lillard makes things even worse. The team will now have to go forward, not knowing when he will be healthy, and it could be a very long recovery process.
The hope is that Lillard will be able to avoid serious injury, but the reality is that it doesn't look like it. So now all the team can do is hope for the best and support him as best they can down the line.
