Bucks-Grizzlies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
On Thursday night in FedEx Forum, the 1-3 Milwaukee Bucks will look to end their three-game losing streak against the banged-up Memphis Grizzlies, who sit at 2-3 on the year.
How to Watch
The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT on NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, and can be listened to on ESPN 92.9 FM and 680 AM locally. Out-of-state fans without NBA TV can always tune in via League Pass (where the game is viewable on both home and away broadcasts, as well as NBA TV).
Odds
With so many Grizzlies wings hurt, the Bucks are actually favored to steal a road win. Per gambling aggregator The Action Network, Milwaukee is a projected -6.5 point favorite to win.
Predictions
Look for the Bucks to capitalize on the Grizzlies' health absences and snag a victory.
More
Bucks starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. may be getting more run than he should be. A solid scorer, the swingman is a poor defender, and has proved to be an awkward pairing alongside defensive sieve Damian Lillard in the Bucks' backcourt. Should Milwaukee's wing defense cost the club a very winnable game on Thursday night, it could be time for Doc Rivers to mix things up, either moving Delon Wright or another more defensively inclined wing into that starting two-guard slot.
This story will be updated...
