Bucks HC Doc Rivers Annihilates 'Atrocious' Madison Square Garden Trump Rally
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recorded the voiceover for a political ad in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. The ad focuses on the city of Milwaukee, where the ad details that Trump did not follow through on a promise to create 13,000 jobs near Milwaukee.
"In this town, we've seen our share of hard times, heard our share of big promises," Rivers, who said in the voiceover. "But empty promises don't build cities. We do — with grit, sweat and cold beer. We know talk is all he's got."
Rivers appeared in another political ad in support of Harris that was posted by Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff.
Rivers was asked about his role in these ads on Monday, and shared his thoughts on the rally for Trump at Madison Square Garden. The iconic venue has a capacity of 19,500, and was at capacity for the rally.
“It was really about voting," Rivers said Monday, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation. "Obviously I'm biased, and I'm not going to do a [Gregg Popovich] here today. He was right, everything that he said. I just think this election is really important. If you saw Madison Square Garden, I mean, come on now. To me, it's so important to vote ... If the guy was so great, why did 80 million people vote against him the last time he ran. I don't get it, I don't. We've got to do something. That was atrocious, what we saw — if you're a Black man or a woman, Brown, Latino or Puerto Rican, they hit everybody and it was awful.”
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went in even harder on Trump in a recent presser.
"He’s pathetic, he's small, he's a whiner, we all know that ... Kamala Harris whipped his a** in the debate and he's running ever since," Popovich said over the weekend. "He's a small fry compared to some of the people she's gone after. He knows it, all he can do is cut people down ... He's sick, he's a damaged man. He grew up the biggest wannabe there ever was in New York."
The state of Wisconsin voted red for Trump in 2016, but swung back to the democratic side in 2020 for Joe Biden. Vote-by-mail has begun in earnest everywhere. The final date of the 2024 presidential election is Tuesday, November 5th.
More Bucks Zone:
Bucks News: Doc Rivers Makes Stunning Defense of Milwaukee's 3rd Straight Loss
Bucks News: Damian Lillard Blames Milwaukee's 1-2 Start on Key Issue