Bucks Injury Report: 2 Key Milwaukee Starters 'Day-to-Day' vs Lakers Thursday
Two key Milwaukee Bucks wing starters are currently game-time decisions ahead of Thursday's home matchup against All-Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of their Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's latest NBA injury report.
Injury-prone three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, who sat out against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday as he continues to recover from surgeries on both ankles over the offseason, is apparently still on track for an opening day return, but is considered day-to-day going forward in the team's preseason. Middleton, 33, has been plagued by injury issues since his last All-Star season, 2021-22. He's appeared in just 88 total games for Milwaukee in the two years since then, posting averages of 15.1 points on a .471/.355/.865 slash line, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals. That's all a far cry from his 2021-22 output of 20.1 points on .443/.373/.890 shooting, 5.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 66 games.
Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who hurt his elbow during the Bucks' preseason opener, was rested during a Tuesday practice, though Milwaukee doesn't expect the ailment to linger too long. Last year for the Toronto Raptors, the 6-foot-5 Duke product logged averages of 13.7 points on .426/.393/.771 shooting splits, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals a night, while appearing in 71 games (41 starts). He signed a one-year, veteran's minimum deal with Milwaukee, making him a total steal for the Bucks.
For Los Angeles, a trio of bigs have already been ruled out, while a training camp contract swingman addition is considered day-to-day. Defense-first combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been ruled out with a foot injury, but is on track to be back for Los Angeles at the start of the Lakers' regular season. In just 29 healthy games for Los Angeles in 2023-24, the 6-foot-8 Kentucky alum notched averages of 5.2 points with a .518/.296/.667 slash line, 4.8 boarsd, 1.2 dimes, and 1.2 steals per bout.
Back-up power forward/center Christian Wood underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last month. He will miss at least the first week of the Lakers' regular season games, and for now is expected to return for the Purple and Gold in early November. In 50 contests last year, the 6-foot-8 UNLV product notched averages of 6.9 points (while slashing.466/.307/.702), 5.1 boards, 1.0 dishes and 0.7 rejections.
Center Christian Koloko continues to seek official NBA clearance to return from a blood clotting problem last year. Los Angeles is hopeful he'll be back in time for the official start of the year, an October 22 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers journeyman combo guard Jordan Goodwin, a training camp hopeful, appears to be a game-time decision, much like his Milwaukee counterparts on the wing.
