Bucks News: Insider Calls Out Doc Rivers for Puzzling Preseason Decision
Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks are beginning their second season together as they try to meet the expectations that have been placed on them after the franchise's blockbuster acquisition of former Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Bucks insider Brian Sampson of Forbes had some interesting takeaways regarding Milwaukee after their preseason matchup against the Detroit Pistons, where they lost 120-87.
Sampson was impressed by the Bucks' spacing as they utilized the five-out style of offense that will translate into the regular season with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo orchestrating a two-man game with the high pick-and-roll. This new offense could be impossible to guard because the dominant shooting of Lillard paired with Giannis' ability to dominate the paint could lead to defenses having to pick their poison when matched up against the Bucks.
An area of concern that Sampson found in the Bucks' preseason game against the Pistons was the 16 minutes played by guard Pat Connaughton. The NBA veteran is a solid piece on any rotation, however, this team will need it's younger players to contribute this season. Rivers elected to play Connaughton a majority of the time with the starters when he could have allowed his developing players like Andre Jackson Jr. and rookie AJ Green to play in lineups that would likely see the court during the NBA regular season.
Former All-Star Kris Middleton has been on a roller-coaster ride the last few seasons due to injuries hampering him. The Bucks will have to answer questions surrounding one of their franchise staples because Middleton's inability to stay healthy could also be attributed to him aging. Rivers will have to figure out which young players on this Milwaukee roster can contribute now and into the future.
A player like Jackson Jr could make a leap this upcoming season if given the opportunity to perform in competitive games. The former University of Connecticut standout might be the most athletic player on the Bucks' roster and brings an energy that creates second-chance opportunities on a basketball court. If the second-year player can show some progression as a jump-shooter, he could be great addition to the Milwaukee rotation.
Rookie AJ Green is also a player that the Bucks should find minutes for in a rotation because he has a lot of potential due to the intangibles that he possesses. Coach Rivers and the Bucks will have three more exhibition games before the start of the regular season, so fans should be optimistic about getting the chance to see their young players share the floor with their veterans.
