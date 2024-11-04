Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Surprisingly Ruled Out vs Cavs
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out for Monday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks shared the news via Twitter/X just a few hours before game time.
Antetokounmpo is ruled out due to a right adductor strain.
Antetokounmpo was ruled as a game-time decision earlier in the day. This will be the first game he will miss of the season.
The Bucks will take on the Cavaliers again and look to snap their five-game losing streak against their division rivals.
This story will be updated...
