Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton Fate for Season Opener Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will likely be without their star forward, Khris Middleton, for their season opener on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Middleton will not be available for their season opener as he continues to rehab from offseason ankle surgeries. The Bucks are deciding to be cautious with Middleton as they anticipate his return sometime soon.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X.
"Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is expected to miss Wednesday's season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Middleton is out to start the NBA season as he rehabs from offseason ankle surgeries. Bucks are cautiously progressing Middleton toward a return," writes Charania.
When that will be is unclear, but he should be back sooner rather than later.
Middleton did not appear in any preseason games and still hasn't been cleared for the team's 5-on-5 scrimmage practice. Head coach Doc Rivers said Middleton has been limited in practice since last Wednesday.
"We're not gonna just say 'all right,'" Rivers said. "If he doesn't go [opening night] then we'll wait 'til the next one. I'm really not concerned. It's a long season. Do I think he'll play in Game 1? I'm hoping. Still pretty positive there. If he doesn't, does it ruin my year? No. I think he'll be healthy soon and we'll have him a lot. So I'm not that concerned by it."
The 33-year-old could be out for the remainder of the month. This isn't the first time Middleton has struggled with injuries in his career. Last season, he sat for 16 games during February and March due to a sprained ankle but was able to get back on the floor for the playoffs, where he played well.
Middleton played in 55 regular season games in 2023-24, but over the last two seasons, he has only been able to play just 88 regular season games. He has not played more than 70 games in a full regular season since 2018-19.
Middleton has been solid in his career and has been huge for the Bucks since he established himself as one of the top forwards in the league. In 11 seasons with the Bucks, Middleton has averaged 17.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three.
The Bucks will look for a hot start without one of their top forwards to start the season.
