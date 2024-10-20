Bucks News: Sixers All-Star Might Miss Milwaukee Season Opener
The Philadelphia 76ers might be without Paul George when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday Oct. 23 to open up the 2024-25 campaign. George suffered a bone bruise during the 76ers' preseason victory over the Atlanta Hawks. George did not endure any structural damage, and the 76ers announced Tuesday that his knee will be looked at again the following week.
George scored eight points and notched two rebounds and one assist against the Hawks before leaving in the second quarter when his knee buckled. George did practice on Tuesday, but has not played in either of the 76ers' preseason games on Wednesday or Friday. The 76ers were planning to rest George during Wednesday's preseason game anyway.
George primarily played in one preseason game for the 76ers, their preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During that game, George recorded 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 121-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that George will have his knee checked again on Tuesday, one day prior to the season opener. His status for Wednesday's game remains uncertain.
George spoke about his injury on his podcast, "Podcast P With Paul George," emphasizing that the injury is not a major one.
"I'm good," George said. "It was a normal play that I've made so many times of [a] guy dribbling across, I reach, poke the ball free, and I guess my leg just kind of got stuck. My knee locked up, my leg locked up. And when I went to go push off, all my momentum is going forward and my leg... it just caused it to go inwards. I'll be back strong and better than ever."
"It wasn't nothing major," George continued. "No concern. I didn't damage a ligament. I didn't damage a tendon. It was just bone on bone bruising from a hyperextension. I'm [going to be] good. I should be back hopefully sooner than later. It won't be a long timetable."
George is in his first season with the 76ers after signing with the team in July. The Bucks have won their last four games against the 76ers, and could have a better shot at extending this streak to five if George is limited or unable to play. The 6-foot-8 All-Star, 34, has been injury-prone of late, and it seems like, although his long-term health is okay, his short-term availability is murky.
