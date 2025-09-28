Bucks' Key Offseason Addition Reveals Why He Chose Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to change up their roster in a big way from what they had in each of the last two seasons when they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
They decided to use the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard in order to make room to sign Myles Turner, a move that will cost them $22.5 million of dead cap room for the next five years.
More news: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Shocking Admission About Being Traded
The Bucks also brought in guard Cole Anthony from the Orlando Magic in free agency. Recently, Anthony revealed why he decided to pick the Bucks when he was selecting a new team.
New Bucks guard Cole Anthony reveals why he chose Milwaukee
While talking to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Anthony detailed why he chose the Bucks in free agency.
“I just looked at what they’ve accomplished here. Obviously, they won a championship a few years ago," Anthony said. "I looked at the structure of the team (and) the coaching staff and just was like, ‘All right, this aligns with my goals.’ I feel like I could slot in here and help this team win some games.”
Anthony also thinks that this can be a place where he can kind of break out of his shell a bit as a player.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives MVP Prediction for 2025-26 Season
“I’m super excited to be (in Milwaukee), man. It just feels like a breath of fresh air after being in Orlando for the past five years," Anthony added. "Obviously, I loved my time there, but this feels like, for me, a stepping stone in my career."
Cole Anthony believes he can help the Bucks win
Now that he's with a new team, Anthony is going to do whatever it takes to help Milwaukee win games.
“I just want to come in and help the team win in whichever way I can. I think they’re going to ask me to do what I can do, which is score, pass the ball, guard, whatever, but I’m just really happy to be a part of this team specifically because it’s been great being here these past couple weeks and being with these guys," Anthony said. "The energy is high. There’s a real professional vibe around everybody, and everybody has a chip on their shoulder.”
Anthony feels that he can really be a difference-maker in Milwaukee.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.