Bucks Legend Marques Johnson Responds to Mac McClung ASG Appearance With Own Dunk at 69
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend concluded on Sunday, February 16, with an electrifying NBA All-Star Game, but a huge highlight of the weekend came from the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.
The event was single-handedly dominated by Mac McClung, who achieved a historic three-peat.
McClung, at 6'2" and not currently in the NBA, has spent the past four seasons in the G League, most recently with the Osceola Magic. Despite his non-NBA status, McClung captured the spotlight with an unforgettable performance that left fans and former NBA stars in awe.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs In on Potential NBA vs EuroLeague Tournament
McClung set the tone early with a jaw-dropping dunk where he jumped over a Kia sedan. His series of dunks only improved with each round, with highlights including a dunk over a 7-foot tall person and a jaw-dropping maneuver where he placed the ball on the rim before pulling it back up to slam it in.
McClung's dominance in the contest solidified his place in dunking history, making him the first ever to win the Slam Dunk Contest three times.
His performance caught the attention of NBA stars, including Ja Morant, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for McClung's skill.
Morant, known for his explosive leaping ability and jaw-dropping in-game dunks, hinted at the possibility of entering the contest himself.
"Mac might make me want to dunk."
If Morant decided to compete, he would be a serious contender.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims He Was Hacked Following Viral Dunk Contest Post
Known for his high-flying acrobatics, Morant's ability to finish with authority around the rim is legendary. Whether it’s posterizing defenders or completing dazzling in-game dunks, Morant has shown that his dunking skills could light up the contest and compete with the best.
Former Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson also took to social media to comment on Morant's post, quoting it with the words "me too" and an eyes emoji.
Johnson, who played for the Bucks from 1977 to 1984, is considered one of the franchise's all-time greats.
A five-time All-Star and one of the most skilled players in the team's history, Johnson was a versatile forward known for his athleticism, scoring ability, and basketball IQ.
Johnson even followed this up by posting a video of himself dunking.
While Johnson wasn't primarily known for his dunks, he certainly had the hops to throw down some impressive slams during his playing days.
Although he never competed in the Slam Dunk contest, his legacy as a Bucks legend and his all-around game certainly make him a respected figure in NBA history.
With Morant possibly hinting at a dunk contest appearance, Johnson’s comments show that the idea of NBA legends getting involved in the event continues to captivate fans and former players alike.
More Bucks:
Fans React to Bucks' Andre Jackson Performance in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI