Bucks Make Final Decision on Damian Lillard Playing in Game 2
Milwaukee Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard will return to the court for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared the news via X.
Lillard appears ready to put his health concerns behind him as he prepares to make his 2025 playoff debut.
Lillard entered this game listed as questionable, which was encouraging for Milwaukee. He recently practiced in his first full session last Thursday before Game 1.
The All-Star guard had been sidelined since March 18 due to a blood clot in his right calf, a condition that initially raised serious concerns about the remainder of his season—and potentially beyond.
Fortunately for Milwaukee, the issue was caught early, and Lillard’s case wasn’t as severe as others who’ve dealt with similar health problems. That allowed him to gradually ramp up his conditioning and get back to a playable level.
The Bucks have certainly felt his absence, and now they’ll hope his return can provide a much-needed spark as they aim to even the series at one apiece.
His absence was certainly felt in Game 1, as the Bucks' overall performance was disappointing. Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, no other Buck was as impactful as they needed to be for the start of the playoffs.
However, that should all change with adding Lillard to the lineup. Lillard is not only an incredible player, but he is also the type of player who can elevate his game in the playoffs. We've witnessed that time and time again, and although he is an older player, he has shown that he has not lost a step.
Lillard had an impressive regular season, putting up 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from deep over 58 appearances. In last year’s postseason, he elevated his game even further, averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds for Milwaukee.
Though he missed two playoff contests last season due to an Achilles issue, the Bucks are optimistic that the blood clot scare is now firmly behind him. With his return, Lillard will aim to lead the charge as Milwaukee looks to push past the Pacers and make a deep playoff run.
