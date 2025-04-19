Bucks' Damian Lillard Given Technical Foul Despite Not Playing
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard received a technical foul after jawing at two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton during a blowout road game in Indiana.
That in and of itself is unsurprising. The playoffs are intense, and emotions can run high.
The weird part, though, is that Damian Lillard isn't even playing in this game.
He continues to work his way out from a right deep vein thrombosis (blood clot), but still managed to get into it with Haliburton off the Bucks' bench.
As of this writing Indiana leads Milwaukee by 21 points, 116-95, with 59.6 seconds left in regulation and the game all but over. Both Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and Bucks head coach Doc Rivers have brought in their benches to wrap up the contest, for the most part — although starting Milwaukee point guard Ryan Rollins (in for Lillard) is still out there.
Nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a terrific individual performance, at least on offense. Antetokounmpo logged a 36-point, 12-rebound double-double before Rivers subbed him out for the night. He couldn't contain his All-Star Pacers counterpart, power forward Pascal Siakam, however. The 6-foot-8 vet scored a Pacers-best 25 points.
Haliburton has been having an inconsistent scoring performance, but his passing and communication have been critical components of the Pacers' likely Game 1 victory.
Lillard is hoping to back up his words with his actions at some point in this series. He is reportedly targeting a return as soon as Game 2 or Game 3.
Milwaukee will have its first opportunity to avenge this embarrassing (probable) defeat on Tuesday, when the Pacers will host Milwaukee at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2.
There's already some significant postseason history between these two teams. The Antetokounmpo-Lillard vintage of Milwaukee secured the East's No. 3 seed last season despite some coaching upheaval and major injury issues for Khris Middleton (now with the Washington Wizards).
But health problems ultimately doomed their first round matchup against the lower-seeded Indiana last spring. Lillard missed two games, while Antetokounmpo sat out the entire series. The Pacers won in six games, and eventually advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.
