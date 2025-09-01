Bucks Make G League Trade, Send Big Man to East Squad
The Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd, has made a trade late into the summer.
Per the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, the Wisconsin Herd have sent them the NBAGL rights to center Ibou Badji in exchange for the No. 31 pick in the G League draft and the rights to point guard Lindell Wigginton and center Jeremiah Tilmon.
The Herd are bringing back some intriguing young pieces.
Wigginton is no stranger to the Bucks. A 6-foot-2 guard out of Iowa State, the 27-year-old was first traded from the Iowa Wolves — the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League team — to the Herd in October 2021.
He inked a two-way contract with Milwaukee in January of that season, but by the start of 2022-23 was back on the Herd. Still, in March 2023 he agreed to a two-way deal with Milwaukee again. In 29 regular season bouts with Milwaukee between the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, Wigginton holds averages of 4.7 points on .447/.326/.630 shooting splits, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 rebounds a night.
Since 2024, Wigginton has been suiting up for the Chinese Basketball Association, playing with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers and later the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin.
After going undrafted out of Missouri in 2021, the 6-foot-10 Tilman has played for a handful of G League clubs, namely the Orlando Magic's NBAGL affiliate — then called the Lakeland Magic — the Toronto Raptors' NBAGL affiliate the Raptors 905, and the Greensboro Swarm. Most recently, he, too, was playing abroad in the CBA, for the Shenzhen Leopards.
In 32 healthy bouts for the Greensboro Swarm last year (22 starts), Tilmon averaged 11.6 points on 61.2 percent shooting from the field and 65.6 percent foul line shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks a night.
The 22-year-old Badji might just be the highest-upside piece being moved in the deal. He paced the G League in blocks last season (he averaged 3.4 rejections per), making the G League All-Defensive Team.
Beyond the prolific blocking, Badji notched averages of 6.8 points and 5.6 boards, and 3.4 BPG. He's been playing for Spain's La Laguna Tenerife since the spring.
