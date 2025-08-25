Bucks' Bobby Portis Trolls Pat Connaughton for Cringe Viral Moment
Milwaukee Bucks sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis Jr. has called out his former bench comrade Pat Connaughton.
This past summer saw a pair of Milwaukee's final two key rotation pieces from its 2021 championship team exit stage left. Connaughton was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for cap relief, while longtime All-Defensive starting center Brook Lopez inked a two-year, $18 million deal with the L.A. Clippers to back up starting center Ivica Zubac.
And then there were two. From that title club just four years ago, only Portis and nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo remain rostered with Milwaukee.
During an appearance with ESPN Milwaukee's Kyle Wallace, Brad Nortman, and Ben Brust, Portis unpacked a very unfortunate viral moment from Connaughton's Milwaukee tenure — when the talented NBA sharpshooter had a wild first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game.
"I threw one out a couple years ago after we won a championship," Portis said. "I would give myself an eight... Shout-out Pat Connaughton too, man, I saw the PC [pitch]. I don't want that to happen to me."
"I don't want to be a meme. 'Cause right now, the competitive Bobby, if I get on there, I done watched so much baseball the last two years now, [I would take it more seriously]. I became a big baseball advocate, I go to baseball games..."
Connaughton's Baseball Bona Fides
Connaughton, by the way, had been a legitimate MLB pitching prospect in college. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft, following his junior year at Notre Dame, and inked a $428K signing bonus.
The 6-foot-5 wing did spend a summer playing for the Low-A New York-Penn League's Aberdeen IronBirds in 2014, before returning to play basketball again for the Fighting Irish in 2014-15.
In that period, he registered a 96-miles per hour fastball. He was selected with the No. 41 pick in that summer's draft.
That makes this Brewers moment all the more head-scratching.
Connaughton was shifted into a part-time role by head coach Doc Rivers this season.
While being activated for just 41 regular season contests, the 32-year-old averaged 5.3 points while slashing .469/.321/.774, 2.7 boards, and 1.7 assists — it was his worst scoring output since his 2016-17 second season on the Portland Trail Blazers.
