Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Unexpected EuroBasket Visit That Could Affect Future in Milwaukee

Updated:



Giannis Antetokounmpo against Georgia:



27 points

8/10 2PTS

1/1 3PT

8/13 FTS

8 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals

in 25 minutes



In 2 EuroBasket games he has 58 points in 54 minutes (22/30 2PTS, 1/1 3PT, 11/17 FTS).



Up next: Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia https://t.co/QCu5O0YAOP