Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Unexpected EuroBasket Visit That Could Affect Future in Milwaukee
Nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was greeted by surprise visitors early into the start of group play for his native Greece at this year's EuroBasket.
According to Harris Stavrou of SPORT24, Antetokounmpo saw some familiar faces in town for his team's EuroBasket group play opening game in Limassol, Cyprus: Bucks general manager Jon Horst, head coach Doc Rivers, and assistant coach Darvin Ham were all in town to watch the 6-foot-11 super-athlete compete for his country.
Assistant coach Vin Baker, a former Bucks All-Star big man himself, was also in attendance, per Michalis Gioulenoglou of EuroHoops.
More news: Bucks' Bobby Portis Trolls Pat Connaughton for Cringe Viral Moment
“I love watching the movement and how they play,” Rivers said of Greece, per Giorgos Kyriakidis of BasketNews. “I always steal plays, I watch it, and I take some of these plays back home and I run them. Yeah, I love all the movement, all the elbow action.”
Antetokounmpo has been absolutely on fire during his first two games of EuroBasket competition for Greece, which is 3-0 thus far. He's even nailing triples, a shot he barely attempts anymore in the NBA.
Against Georgia on Sunday, the 30-year-old phenom scored 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 shooting from the free throw line, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four dimes and swiped a pair of steals in just 25 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo is now averaging 29 points on 23-of-31 shooting from the floor and 11-of-17 shooting from the charity stripe in just 54 minutes of action across his first two EuroBasket contests this year.
It's not exactly a surprise that Horst, Rivers and his assistant coaches have been making a concerted push to support their best player.
Antetokounmpo's future in town has felt tenuous ever since the team lost nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to an Achilles tendon rupture during the first round of the playoffs. Horst pivoted in the offseason, stretching and waiving the 35-year-old vet's remaining salary to carve out immediate cap space.
More news: Bucks Receive Unfortunate Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction From NBA Insiders
Horst used that added space to sign former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal, and has thus far brought in ex-Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris to offset the loss of Lillard. Milwaukee surprisingly managed to snag former 3-and-D LA Clippers wing Amir Coffey to a training camp deal.
The Bucks also re-signed several of their own free agents, including center/power forward Bobby Portis, guards Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins and Gary Trent, wing Taurean Prince, and big man Jericho Sims.
But will that truly be enough to help Milwaukee contend in the Eastern Conference? The NBA world is dubious, which is why teams are watching and waiting to see if Antetokounmpo ultimately demands a trade this season. The Bucks contingent's show of support at EuroBasket may have calmed things down for now, but who knows when things could boil over?
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.