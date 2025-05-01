Bucks May Have Traded Damian Lillard If Not For Brutal Injury: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks' season ended earlier this week when the Indiana Pacers defeated them in the playoffs.
The Bucks lost in five games and had a chance to extend their series in their latest game. Nonetheless, the Bucks' season is over, and now that raises questions about what is next for Milwaukee.
All eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his future in Milwaukee is uncertain. However, there will be much chatter surrounding Damian Lillard's future.
Lillard suffered an Achilles injury in Game 4, and he will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. The 34-year-old is expected to make a recovery, but if it weren't for this significant injury, he may have found a new home this summer.
According to Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Bucks, and Lillard are not expected to part ways because of his injury.
“Had Lillard remained healthy, and had the Bucks still fallen in the first round, league sources say there would have been discussions about whether Lillard wanted to remain in Milwaukee. The relationship between Antetokounmpo and Lillard is strong, as is the respect level, but the imperfections of their on-court pairing remained in their second season together. And with the group’s collective limitations growing more evident by the month, a conversation was looming about whether Lillard and the Bucks might be better off parting ways.”
Lillard just finished his second season in Milwaukee, and things have not panned out.
Although the Bucks have finished inside the top five in the Eastern Conference in both seasons, it is clear that this team has limitations. On top of that, the Bucks do not have the assets to compete alongside Lillard and Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks could be approaching a pivotal offseason, with a major trade potentially on the table. If the organization is looking to shake things up and recoup valuable assets, parting ways with either Antetokounmpo, Lillard, or even both may become a realistic path forward.
Lillard's value on the trade market won't be much as he recovers from the most significant injury of his career. The nine-time All-Star will have a player option after the 2025-26 season, in which he is owed $58 million.
He's expected to opt into his current deal, positioning himself to become a free agent ahead of the 2027-28 campaign, when he'll be 37 years old. The blockbuster trade for Lillard two seasons ago hasn't delivered the results Milwaukee envisioned.
