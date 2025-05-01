Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Looking to LeBron James For Inspiration Entering Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers earlier this week, falling in a quick five-game series. Milwaukee fought in Game 5, but had some mental errors down the stretch, ending their season.
After the loss, rumors about star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo started to swirl. Many have speculated that Antetokounmpo could be traded this offseason following another early playoff exit.
While it remains to be seen whether Antetokounmpo will be back in Milwaukee, the star has been improving his game. Antetokounmpo has become somewhat of a point forward for the Bucks, partly due to co-star Damian Lillard being out of the lineup.
Antetokounmpo spoke about this fact and how he has drawn inspiration from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
“I always felt like that would be my last phase,” he said. “As a guy that can play-make and can set up the team and be like a legit point forward out there … I’ve seen one of the greatest players, LeBron James, being the best at it.
“You see a lot of people that can handle the ball and put their teammates in the right place and play-make and make the team better. It’s something I enjoy to do. If I have the opportunity to come back next year and be able to do that, I would love it. I think I can be good. I can help the team in that way.”
Antetokounmpo was special this season, and essentially willed the Bucks into the playoffs. For the year, he has averaged 30.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
The star is one of three finalists for the NBA MVP award this season, and even with the Bucks being eliminated, he was truly great this year. Milwaukee doesn't want to trade Antetokounmpo, but the future of the franchise does look fairly grim.
If the Bucks want to get back into true contention soon, trading the star forward could be the answer. With Lillard likely out for the majority of next season, Milwaukee has some tough questions to answer this summer.
