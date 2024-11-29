Bucks Move Giannis Antetokounmpo, Land Incredible Haul in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks have gotten themselves back to a .500 record after a poor start to the new season. Milwaukee currently holds a record of 9-9 on the season but it's taken some time for things to click into place.
Due to their struggles to start, it has led to all sorts of speculation involving the future of both stars with the organization. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have seen their names be put into trade rumors all over the place but to this point, Milwaukee seems content to allow the players to figure things out.
However, that hasn't stopped the thought of either player being moved to take place. Antetokounmpo is a far more coveted player around the NBA and if the Bucks were to move him, it would be due to him requesting a trade.
In the trade proposal by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Milwaukee sends Antetokounmpo to the San Antonio Spurs. In return, the Bucks receive a massive haul for their superstar.
San Antonio would land Antetokounmpo to pair him with second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama. In return, the Bucks would land forward Jeremy Sochan, forward Keldon Johnson, guard Malaki Branham, center Zach Collins, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via the Bulls), a 2027 first-round pick (via the Hawks), a 2030 first-round pick (via the Mavericks), a 2031 first-round pick (via the Timberwolves) and a 2026 first-round pick swap (via the Hawks).
"The Bucks, meanwhile, would be looking for a rebuilding kit in any Antetokounmpo trade. This offers plenty of avenues to potential centerpieces. The free future firsts are all unprotected, as is the first-round swap. The protection on Chicago's pick dips to top-eight if it doesn't move this year. While Collins would be nothing more than a money-matcher, all three of Sochan, Johnson and Branham could factor into the franchise's long-term plans."
Moving on from Antetokounmpo would hurt but this would be an incredible haul for his services. Milwaukee could fully start over and would have the ammo to make things happen down the line.
Antetokounmpo said prior to the season that if the Bucks don't succeed this year, he could be traded. It's the reality for any star player and if Milwaukee can't continue to turn things around, it could end up happening.
Milwaukee doesn't want to trade Antetokounmpo but if they did, this type of deal would be the likely framework for it to take place.
