Giannis Antetokounmpo started another game at Fiserv Forum while wearing a Milwaukee Bucks uniform on Monday night.

2026 has reached its third month, so that’s alone is a wildly surprising development given where we were just before the trade deadline roughly four weeks ago.

Not only are the Bucks playing with house money since Antetokounmpo is still on their roster, they surprisingly flourished enough without him that they’ve actually got a realistic shot to earn a spot in the play-in instead of simply playing out the string.

Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in just 25:29 as his team was obliterated 108-81 by a Boston Celtics squad that gave Jaylen Brown the night off on the second of a back-to-back. Milwaukee was outrebounded 54-41 and shot 36.5 percent from the field. The Bucks’ many warts were on full display, and we’ll get into those shortly, but the result can’t get in the way of what mattered most as March’s first full week began.

There’s still a realistic chance the Bucks can keep Antetokounmpo for the rest of his career.

Had the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves or Miami Heat found a way to pry him away, the 31-year-old two-time MVP would already be capturing the imaginations of a new fanbase with last night’s form and Milwaukee fans would be dreaming about ping-pong balls after crying themselves to sleep.

Instead, they can dream about playing well enough to convince him to stay. Losing to the Celtics in blowout fashion wasn’t a great first step, but Antetokounmpo looking spry and making it out of the game no worse for the wear was a win.

“Felt a bit rusty, but obviously something new in my career - being out for such a long time, and not just one time, multiple times into a season,” Antetokounmpo said post-game. “I’m happy that I’m back. I’m just happy that I’m on the court… I’m just in a mindset trying to take nothing for granted.”

Giannis on his return-from-injury mindset:



“I think being in the NBA for 13 years, I’ve been injured a lot. I’ve sprained my ankles, I’ve hyperextended my knee, my back has been hurting me, sprained my wrist. And I’m able to come back, like when the doctor tells me 2, 3, 4 weeks… pic.twitter.com/yUjC7PFmwk — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) March 3, 2026

Ousmane Dieng started next to Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma got a DNP, so Doc Rivers has some work to do on what to put around his star. Ryan Rollins didn’t start and was ineffective off the bench.

Kevin Porter Jr., the playmaker most responsible for keeping the Bucks afloat, played the most minutes and finished eight points, four boards and three assists, which had been a good quarter for him while he was out. Cam Thomas played just 11 minutes and didn’t make any of his three shot attempts, finishing with just two points.

Rivers must figure out his rotation, will likely streamline it since there’s little room for error, and can’t afford many more duds like the one against Boston. While it would’ve been great to be more competitive, an 8-4 February bought the Bucks some wiggle room.

Atlanta is in town for a Wednesday matchup that the Bucks could use to cut the deficit between them and the current No. 9 seed to three games with just less than a quarter of the season to go. Milwaukee will visit the Hawks on March 14, so the opportunity is there for them to make serious inroads.

Critics are openly wondering why Milwaukee would be chasing a play-in berth instead of just tanking like Chicago, who tapped out on the chase at the trade deadline. The other teams below the Bucks and Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings, Washington, Brooklyn and Indiana, have been tanking for months.

Danny Green talks about Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to help the Bucks make the play-in:



“It just sounds crazy. They’re pushing for a play in, like Giannis is pushing for that sentence doesn’t make sense to me. He has been injured, but usually like his teams that he’s been… pic.twitter.com/RRwlETi5SR — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 3, 2026

Why would Milwaukee be chasing the play-in? Giannis wants to.

That makes it the right thing for the Bucks to do. When there’s a chance to hold on to one of the five best basketball players in the world by making an unlikely run, you ride that freeroll. Antetokounmpo is already supposed to be on another team. If this fails, you’re still going to get more for him over the summer than you would’ve in February.

If the Bucks do get into the play-in as the No. 10 seed, they would be just as dangerous as the Hornets, Heat, Magic and 76ers, the other teams fighting for seeds 6-to-8. Antetokounmpo, surrounded by the right supporting cast, makes Milwaukee a team no one in the East wants to see survive and become a factor.

"This is not in the Bucks best long term interest. ... [The Bucks] are not going to win a single playoff game."@BannedMacMahon shares his thoughts on Giannis coming back from injury for the Bucks 🏀 pic.twitter.com/BZSUZW7Ol7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 2, 2026

It’s easy to be dismissive, to say they “are not going to win a single playoff game,” because it’s very easy to be a blowhard. Antetokounmpo staying with the Bucks is in the team's best interests. Making a push at the play-in aids that pursuit.

Rivers is likely coaching for his job with Giannis back. Make it work or else.

The Bucks are putting their best foot forward in an effort to keep him happy. That’s nothing new, but this seems to be the final chance to make a profound impression before Antetokounmpo officially reaches the point of no return by issuing a formal, public trade demand. Make it work or else.

We’re already not supposed to be here with this situation. Giannis should be elsewhere. We’re at the tail end of the seemingly hopeless “so you’re saying there’s a chance” stage, but it would be dumb and dumber to write off this working out in Milwaukee’s favor.

Antetokounmpo is back. He could be swayed to stay. Given how gloomy the outlook was after he hobbled off the Fiserv Forum floor on Jan. 23, it’s stupid to say anything is impossible.