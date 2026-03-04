Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 8:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (26-33) and Atlanta Hawks (31-31) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Milwaukee recorded a, 112-110, win on January 19.

The Bucks are 122-120 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 78-43 in home games and 44-77 in road games. The Bucks split the season series, 2-1, in the 2024-2025 regular season while they won the series, 2-1, in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G AJ Green

C Myles Turner

F Ousmane Dieng

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

HAWKS

G CJ McCollum

G Dyson Daniels

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F Jalen Johnson

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

HAWKS

N/A

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-105), Hawks +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Bucks -115, Hawks -105

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -105, under -115)

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on his return and the process to returning: "Felt good. Feel a little bit rusty, but, obviously, something new in my career, being out for such a long time, and not just one time, multiple times into a season."

"It definitely disrupted my rhythm but, at the end of the day, I just try to take it day-by-day, game-by-game, I'm happy that I'm back. I'm just happy that I'm on the court, doesn't matter if I play 18, 20 minutes, 22, whatever. Just happy that I'm out there. I'm just in the mindset of trying not to take that for granted."

