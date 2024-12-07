Bucks News: Critical Milwaukee Wing 'Doubtful' to Finish Celtics Game
Milwaukee Bucks 3-and-D reserve small forward Taurean Prince, who had been merely questionable to suit up due to a non-COVID-19 illness, did not start for the team in the third quarter of its ongoing nationally broadcast matchup against the Boston Celtics. Reserve swingman Gary Trent Jr. instead drew the start — as returning three-time former All-Star small forward Khris Middleton played off the bench in his first game back this season.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks have revealed that Prince is now considered doubtful to return to action at all in this matchup.
At the end of the third quarter, Milwaukee holds a precarious 82-78 advantage over the reigning champion Celtics. All-Star Bucks point guard leads the way for the club, with 26 points, four boards and two dimes. All-NBA Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has 25 points and eight rebounds. That output surprisingly includes some solid midrange jumpers. In just 18 minutes of action, Middleton has eight points, five assists and three rebounds.
This story will be updated...
