Wild Blockbuster Trade Ideas For Bucks to Shift Power in Eastern Conference
The Milwaukee Bucks currently hold a record of 11-10 in the new season. They have battled back from a very poor start but they still have a ways to go before they can fully be content in their standing as a title-contending squad.
Behind the strong play of stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Milwaukee has at least given themselves a chance in the Eastern Conference. However, with the questions still along the roster, the Bucks could elect to make some drastic changes.
There has been a ton of speculation around trade ideas for both star players, with Lillard being the more likely candidate to be moved. If the Bucks decide to make big changes, here are a few ideas that could completely change everything regarding this season and beyond.
Bucks send Damian Lillard to Miami
Bucks receive: Guard Tyler Herro, forward Duncan Robinson, center Thomas Bryant, a 2028 first-round draft pick, a 2030 first-round draft pick swap, and a 2027 second-round draft pick
Heat receive: Guard Damian Lillard
This trade would be a year in the making as Lillard famously wanted to be traded to South Beach before he landed in Milwaukee. While the Bucks have just started to get things clicking a little this season, Lillard and Antetokounmpo haven't gelled like many believed they would.
This trade could rectify things and give Milwaukee some shooters to surround Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They would need to go after a point guard but would also recoup some draft capital for the future as well.
Bucks move Khris Middleton to Western Conference
Bucks receive: Guard Marcus Smart, guard Luke Kennard, center Jay Huff, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
Grizzlies receive: Forward Khris Middleton
The Grizzlies land a dynamic scoring wing to pair alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr, giving them a special lineup. Middleton knows how to win and could help teach the young Grizzlies a thing or two.
As for Milwaukee, they would get a strong point-of-attack defensive guard in Smart. The former Defensive Player of the Year could help alleviate some concerns for Milwaukee on the perimeter.
Landing Kennard gives them a sharpshooter guard while Huff also brings size to the equation. This could be a win-win type of move for both sides, setting two teams up for contention.
