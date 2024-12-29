Bucks News: Damian Lillard Provides More Details About Illness Causing Him to Miss Games
Over the last few games, Damian Lillard has missed four games due to a variety of issues. He suffered a calf strain in the NBA Cup Finals, so that was the first problem. The other issue was that Lillard was also sick. He was finally able to play on Saturday night against the Bulls.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last four games with an illness and back spasms as well. It seems that some sort of bug has been making its way through the team in the last couple of weeks. Based on how Lillard describes the sickness, it doesn't sound fun.
Following the loss to the Bulls, Lillard was asked about his sickness. It sounds like he was not having fun while dealing with the illness.
“I f— wish it was that, I’ll tell you that,” Lillard said. “I was just telling (my teammates) earlier, like I’ve never been that sick before in my entire life."
“I wasn’t throwing up, nothing. I just didn’t eat for two days. I didn’t eat at all. I didn’t get up, nothing. I was down. It was bad.”
Whatever illness Lillard had, it sounds quite miserable. Not being able to keep down any food isn't good for anyone, let alone an elite NBA athlete. Lillard also mentioned that he's not completely through with the sickness and had to deal with it on the court against the Bulls.
“Still a little bit sick, feeling it in my chest and coughing a little bit, but I expected it to be like that coming into the game because I haven’t played.”
It sounds like the illness is more of a concern moving forward than his calf strain is. He's not worried about the calf getting re-injured, but the effects of this illness could linger for a little longer. He might be dealing with some coughing and other issues for a couple of more games.
If Giannis has the same illness that Lillard has, that doesn't sound good. He is a big, strong guy who wants to play every game. For him to miss this many games in a row means this illness is hitting him as hard as it hit Lillard. A lot of NBA players have been getting sick recently.
The Bucks will play the Pacers on Tuesday, so each of them has time to rest before they take the court for their next game.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Gives Injury Update on Nagging Calf After Playing vs Bulls