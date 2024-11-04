Bucks News: Doc Rivers Calls Out Players Amid 5-Game Losing Streak
Things haven't been pretty for the Milwaukee Bucks to start the new NBA season. Milwaukee opened the year with a win but has since lost five straight games in ugly fashion.
The Bucks defense hasn't been good and their offensive attack has been fairly inconsistent. They have both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard healthy and on the court so something else is going on.
After the recent heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach Doc Rivers gave his opinion on what is wrong with the team.
"I think their mindsets are great. You saw how we came out. That's not the issue. We don't sustain the game. We haven't been able to sustain 48 minutes."
The Bucks have looked good for different flashes this season but it's been tough for them to find any level of consistency. Rivers can only do so much so it's up to the players on the floor to figure out how to win games.
Lillard also weighed in on what has been going wrong for Milwaukee, highlighting that other team's benches have hurt them.
“I think every team that’s hurt us, they’ve had somebody come in off the bench and have an impact on the game,” Lillard said. “They had a guy come in and knock down three 3s when it was bleeding and we had them down and our energy was right. He comes in and, ‘Bang, bang, bang.’"
After being knocked out in the first round of the postseason, this 2024-25 season was supposed to be a redemption year for the Bucks. They got a full offseason and training camp together but so far, it hasn't made a difference.
Milwaukee has been playing without star forward Khris Middleton but with both Lillard and Antetokounmpo healthy, they have no excuse. The Bucks are in danger of falling behind in the loaded Eastern Conference if they can't figure out how to turn things around.
The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and others are only getting stronger.
If the Bucks can't turn things around, could spell big changes coming to both the roster and the coaching staff. Milwaukee has plenty of time to change the narrative of their season but the clock is heavily ticking to figure something out.
They have the talent to make it happen but need to fully execute on the floor.
