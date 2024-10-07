Bucks News: Fringe Bench Player Could Have 'Breakout' 2024-25 Season
Third-year Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard AJ Green could be poised for a breakout in 2024-25, opine Bill DiFilippo and Robby Kalland of Uproxx.
"The Bucks are going to be led by their veterans, but they really could use some positive impact from their younger bench unit this year," the Uproxx authors note. "I think the guy most likely to crack Doc Rivers’ regular rotation is AJ Green, as Milwaukee needs some more floor spacing and he hit 40 percent of his threes (on three attempts per game) last year even in limited action."
Milwaukee's top six players are firmly established. All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, both surefire first-ballot Hall of Famers, are the top dogs. Former All-Stars Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, though both now in their mid-30s, remain potent two-way talents when available. New addition Gary Trent Jr. figures to be a more versatile scorer than last year's starting two-guards Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley. Sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis remains one of the best bench scorers in the league, a floor-spacer who can also do damage around the rack. It's also a safe bet that freshly-inked free agents Taurean Prince and Delon Wright will get ample run. Incumbent back-up shooting guard Pat Connaughton has declined noticeably of late, but seems likely to at least start out with a significant role.
But the team needs a young player to pop — in part as insurance against a probable injury to one of the Bucks' four starters over 30, but also in part to improve the club's ceiling and compete for a top-8 rotation spot.
Green could be that guy.
Despite being twice named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2020 and 2022, the 6-foot-4 swingman went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2022. Following a solid run on the Bucks' Summer League squad, Green inked a two-way deal with Milwaukee in 2022-23. He appeared in 35 contests (including one start), averaging 4.4 points on encouraging .424/.419/1.000 shooting splits, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists a night. Across seven regular season games for Milwaukee's NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, Green impressed, averaging 21.1 points on .487/.405/1.000 shooting splits, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per bout.
Green was promoted to the Bucks' standard roster last summer. In 2023-24, as a fringe rotation piece, he essentially maintained his rookie season stat line, averaging 4.5 points on a .423/.408/.895 slash line, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
