Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo EuroBasket Status Revealed
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the forefront of the 2025 offseason.
The 30-year-old has been enjoying life this summer and has been noticeably more active on social media than usual.
Despite the swirling rumors about his future in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo seems locked in on one thing right now —preparing for the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the world and undoubtedly one of the greatest international players to have ever graced the basketball court. The two-time MVP will prove that he is undoubtedly the best as he is set to participate in EuroBasket 2025.
FIBA EuroBasket shared the news via X.
Giannis will join his brother Kostas for Team Greece.
The Greek Freak will represent his country once again. His 2025 appearance will be yet another appearance in a long line of them, including the 2013 U20 European Championship, the 2014 FIBA World Cup, the 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The last time he represented his country, Giannis did all he could to lead his team to gold, recording 27.0 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 68.9 percent from the field in 33.3 minutes across three games at the Paris Olympic Games last year.
As far as his numbers in FIBA go, they are solid. In 11 games in FIBA play, Giannis averaged 10.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field in 19.9 minutes of action.
The Greek Freak will do his best to lead his country to the top, and afterward he will look to do the same with the Bucks this upcoming season.
Barring anything catastrophic, Giannis will be a Buck this season. After that, it's unclear if he will be a Buck for life, especially considering he could be a highly sought-after free agent in the 2027 offseason.
The former Defensive Player of the Year is still at the top of his game and is hungry for a championship. While that is the case, it remains to be seen if he can lead the Bucks to the mountain top as currently constructed.
