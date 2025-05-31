Bucks Send 4-Word Message Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a statement amid ongoing chatter of a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.
After nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game 4 of an eventual five-game first-round playoff series loss — Milwaukee's third straight first-round playoff exit — the door opened for Antetokounmpo to demand a deal.
The Bucks' top two non-Antetokounmpo trade assets this summer had been Lillard and reserve power forward/center Bobby Portis. Lillard is now on the shelf for most or all of the 2025-26 season.
Portis has a $13.4 million player option for next year, and could easily fetch more if he decides to reach free agency.
If he picks it up, Milwaukee could dangle him to other teams as a trade candidate, but he's already a pretty high-value contributor to the franchise, and it's unclear if the Bucks could find, say, a two-for-one trade that would add real value to the team in the short term.
Essentially, the Bucks' hands are pretty tied when it comes to improving their roster. And without Lillard available (but with him taking up valuable payroll real estate), Milwaukee will have no realistic chance of competing for a title next year.
Milwaukee's social media team is very aware that the Lillard/Antetokounmpo pairing may not last too much longer.
Understandably, the Bucks posted a little photo series of both stars in warm-ups, with a simple caption.
"Miss seeing these smiles," wrote Milwaukee's social media team simply.
Antetokounmpo would become the belle of the trade ball if he did demand to be shipped out of town. The two-time league MVP averaged 30.4 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the floor and 61.7 percent from the charity stripe, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night across 67 healthy regular season bouts for the 48-34 Bucks.
