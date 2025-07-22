Bucks Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Update on Team's Pursuit of $45 Million Free Agent
Will the Milwaukee Bucks do anything with their potential remaining standard roster spot as a possibly make-or-break 2025-26 season looms?
Technically, the Bucks do have a 15th player on the books — somewhat.
Milwaukee guard Andre Jackson Jr. has a partially guaranteed deal for the 2025-26 season, but it only becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the regular season. The Bucks shifted the guarantee date on Jackson's deal back with an eye on possibly making another move or two.
Seemingly, the Bucks have already taken their big swings this summer. Most critically, Milwaukee stretched-and-waived All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's $112.6 million contract to open up room for 3-and-D ex-Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. Lillard went on to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he had spent his first 11 pro seasons before demanding a deal out of town.
He'll likely spend the next year recovering from an Achilles tendon tear he suffered in the playoffs, and questions abound about whether or not he'll ever be able to recapture his greatness following such a devastating injury.
The Bucks can ill afford to wait, knowing that they're on the clock to build a pseudo-contender around nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who at 30 has been growing impatient after three straight first round playoff exits.
One standout former Bucks guard, ex-Milwaukee Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, remains very available on the free agent market.
But the Bucks have already made some big backcourt moves to help offset the absence of Lillard, re-signing incumbent guards Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., and Ryan Rollins and bringing in free agents Cole Anthony and Gary Harris out of the Orlando Magic.
According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Bucks will most likely not try to reunite with Brogdon thanks to the addition of Anthony specifically. Fischer indicates that the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors could still make a bid for the 6-foot-4 vet.
Last season, the 32-year-old played sparingly for the Washington Wizards while struggling through injuries. In just 24 healthy bouts, the Virginia product averaged 12.7 points on .433/.286/.880 shooting splits, 4.1 assists and 3.8 boards a night.
Brogdon had been in the second season of a two-year, $45 million deal, and now is probably going to be looking for a veteran's minimum or bi-annual exception deal.
