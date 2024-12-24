Bucks News: Insider Gives Rookies Harsh 2 Month Grade
The Milwaukee Bucks have turned their season around like no other. After a horrendous start to the 2024-25 season, the Bucks are again looking like the top-tier contenders we all expect them to be.
The Bucks are led by their superstar duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. They have found their groove together, which has been a sight for sore eyes. Things are trending in the right direction for the Bucks, but the same can't be said for their young rookies, at least to start the season.
The Bucks rookies are having a hard time adjusting to the NBA, so Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report handed out report cards for every NBA team's rookie class after two months. Hughes graded the Bucks rookie class 'D.'
"We flunked the Milwaukee Bucks' rookie class last time around, which had more to do with the franchise's decision-making than the players themselves," said Hughes.
"AJ Johnson, picked 23rd, was a surprise choice. A Bucks team hamstrung by the second apron and in dire need of rotation help should have known it wouldn't get any from a 19-year-old fresh off averaging 2.8 points per game for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL. Johnson is putting up 13.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game but hitting just 41.6 percent of his shots from the field for the Wisconsin Herd–which isn't too shabby given his inexperience but doesn't suggest he's on the way to helping the big club.
"He and the Bucks' other two rookies—Tyler Smith and Liam Robbins—have only combined for 67 NBA minutes on the season. Milwaukee has sorted things out since the one-month mark. Even if that's had nothing to do with its rookies, better play at least makes it more defensible that they took a raw project in the first round."
Johnson, the team's 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has only played in five games and averages 1.4 points per game, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in 2.2 minutes of action.
The 20-year-old has spent most of his time in the G League.
As for their other rookies, like Tyler Smith, he has played in 11 games thus far, averaging 3.5 minutes a game and 2.0 points per game. As things stand, the Bucks rookies aren't making a significant impact, but with time, that could change, especially with an older team like the Bucks.
