Bucks Officially Release Guard, Ending His NBA Career
The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a contract buyout on July 7 with Vasilije Micic — one day after they sent Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets — effectively ending his NBA career as he searches for options overseas.
EuroLeague teams currently interested in the guard are Fenerbache, Olympiakos and Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Micic's release served as a financial one, as the Bucks also had to waive All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to clear cap space to make room for newly-acquired center Myles Turner. Micic agreed to reduce the Bucks' cap hit after his buyout, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
"A league source tells The Athletic that, as part of a buyout, Micić agreed to give back $6.1 million, which shrunk the Bucks' cap hit on his contract from $8.1 million to only $2 million. Micić will now be able to pursue opportunities in Europe or the NBA," wrote Nehm.
Before his time in the NBA, Micic played in the EuroLeague from 2014-23. In Europe, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Micic came to the NBA from Turkey's Anadolu Efes in the EuroLeague, for whom he played from 2018-23. His first landing spot in the NBA was Oklahoma City, who he joined at age 29. He played 30 games for the Thunder, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 assists per game, though he had very limited minutes in his first NBA season.
The Thunder traded the guard to the Charlotte Hornets in February of 2024, where he would finish his season. He also played 30 games for the Hornets throughout the remainder of the season, averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 assists while shooting north of 40 percent from the field.
He began the following season with the Hornets, though he was traded again in the middle of the season to the Phoenix Suns. He fell once again fell into obscurity with the Suns, averaging just 4.2 minutes in five games after the trade in February.
The Bucks are still looking for a point guard with Lillard gone, and will need to make a move in free agency before the season starts to solidify themselves as contenders next season.
