Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 6-Word Response Regarding Future in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a flurry of moves thus far this offseason.
The Bucks are doing all they can to appease their generational superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. His future in Milwaukee has been in somewhat of a limbo, at least according to multiple NBA insiders.
However, if you ask the two-time MVP himself, he appears to be fine in the city that he has spent in the last 12 years.
In a recent appearance with online streamer and Youtuber IShowSpeed, Antetokounmpo shared his desire to stay in Milwaukee despite the rumors.
“Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee.”
The 30-year-old superstar has not changed his stance on Milwaukee, despite reports of his uncertainty with the team. It is clear the Bucks are doing all they can to make sure that Antetokounmpo is here to stay for the long haul.
As things stand, the nine-time All-star is settled in Milwaukee, and he's repeated that time and time again. Antetokounmpo is arguably the best ever to don a Bucks jersey, and his resume in Milwaukee speaks for itself.
In 12 NBA seasons, all spent in Milwaukee, he has averaged 23.9 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three-point range in 859 games and 32.9 minutes of action.
On top of that, he has been named to the All-NBA team nine times, won Most Improved Player in 2017, is a five-time All-Defensive Team member, Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and is a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Potentially losing a player like Antetokounmpo would be detrimental for the Bucks in every way possible; however, if they decide to trade him, the return could be astronomical.
The Bucks are limited in their resources and draft capital, and they don't own a first-round pick until 2031. If the Bucks were to trade Antetokounmpo, they could get back at least four first-round picks that they could either flip or use to build for the future.
Nonetheless, it appears that the Bucks want to keep Antetokounmpo, and he wants to stay with the team. A ton can happen in the next few months, but all signs point to the former Finals MVP staying put.
