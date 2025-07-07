Bucks' Pat Connaughton Breaks Silence After Shocking Trade
Former Milwaukee Bucks champion and guard Pat Connaughton bids a farewell to the city he called home for the past seven seasons.
Connaughton had this to say to the Bucks fans and the city of Milwaukee.
“Seven years ago, the Bucks took a chance on me, a second round pick who was recently waved and told to go back to baseball.
“Over the last seven years, a lot of my life’s best moments have happened, on and off the court.
Words cannot articulate what these past years have meant to me, and pictures can’t capture all the moments, but that’s okay because this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you around… and a Thank You to everyone who helped me make the last seven years possible: teammates, coaches, owners, management, staff, mentors, partners, volunteers, and Bucks fans everywhere.”
“Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.”
Connaughton was officially traded to the Charlotte Hornets on July 6, as part of a deal that sent two second-round picks from Milwaukee in exchange for Vasilije Micic.
Over the course of his Bucks tenure, Connaughton averaged 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc across 440 games, logging 21.7 minutes a night.
He served as a reliable contributor during his time in Milwaukee — bringing energy, toughness, and timely shot-making. There is no question he gave everything he had to help the team stay in the hunt for another title.
Connaughton exercised his player option a week before the start of free agency. That was a clear indication that a trade was in the cards for him at the time. That ultimately ended up being the case.
The Bucks have made a flurry of moves so far this offseason, their biggest being the addition of Myles Turner after losing their long-time center, Brook Lopez, to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Turner will now man the middle for the Bucks in what is a new chapter in Milwaukee basketball.
More news: Bucks Officially Trade NBA Champion Wing to East Squad
Bucks Coach Leaving Milwaukee For Eastern Conference Contender
NBA Insider Slams Bucks for Damian Lillard, Myles Turner Moves
Damian Lillard Had No Idea Bucks Were Waiving Him Until News Was Released to Public
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.