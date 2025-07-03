Damian Lillard Had No Idea Bucks Were Waiving Him Until News Was Released to Public
The biggest news of free agency so far has been the shocking news of the Milwaukee Bucks waiving and stretching Damian Lillard. They did so in order to sign Myles Turner to a four-year deal.
Lillard is still owed $113 million. Over the next five years, the Bucks will have a dead cap figure related to that salary. Meanwhile, Lillard is now free to sign with any team he wants.
Even though Lillard won't play next year because of a torn Achilles, this was still a stunning move. It's one that not even Lillard saw coming.
Apparently, Lillard found out he was being waived at the same time that everyone else did. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, he was not given advanced notice.
"He was surprised, he was surprised. The Bucks did recently go out to Portland to meet with Dame, but they did not tell Dame this was coming. He had no clue about that, as well. I was told that Dame found out about his situation just like everybody else found out."
It's a little surprising that the Bucks didn't give him some kind of heads-up while they were meeting him. Instead, he found out that he was becoming a free agent for the first time in his career the way everyone else did.
Lillard will now have plenty of time to figure out what team he wants to sign with next. He likely won't play next year as he recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs.
The Bucks made this decision as a way to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo as happy as possible. They are hoping that adding Turner will signal to him that they are trying everything they can to win a title.
Lillard will get to pick which team he plays for next, and it likely will be a contender. He is going to attack his rehab this summer to show the Bucks that they made the wrong decision.
