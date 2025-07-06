Bucks Coach Leaving Milwaukee For Eastern Conference Contender
A Milwaukee Bucks coach is headed to an Eastern Conference rival after spending years with the franchise.
Assistant coach Joe Prunty is heading to the Orlando Magic, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, marking the end of his time with the Bucks.
Prunty is joining Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley's staff, which also added God Shammgod to its staff.
As an assistant in the NBA, Prunty has more than 25 years of experience. He went through two different stints with the Bucks — joining the staff of coaches Larry Drew and Jason Kidd from 2014 to 2018.
He also served as the interim coach after Kidd was fired. Prunty coached 37 games, going 21-16 during the last portion of the 2017-2018 season.
The seasoned coach made stops with the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns before coming back to the Bucks in 2023.
He served under Adrian Griffin and Doc Rivers over the past couple of years.
Prunty's absence will be felt within the organization since he is well-traveled and brings a wealth of experience — especially on the offensive side of the ball.
He hails from the legendary Gregg Popovich coach tree — Prunty got his start in San Antonio back in 1996.
While coach Rivers likely won't enjoy losing one of his key coaches, he has built a good network of NBA minds, which should make finding a replacement relatively easy.
Rivers became the coach of the Bucks in the middle of the 2023-2024 season when the franchise fired Adrian Griffin after 43 games.
During the transition of coaches, Rivers decided to keep Prunty on his staff. Now, the former Celtics coach sees a veteran coach leave and open a vacancy in the Bucks staff.
