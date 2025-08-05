Bucks Receive Surprising Grade for Offseason Moves
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to figure out the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has been putting a ton of pressure on Milwaukee to improve the roster this summer.
They made perhaps the biggest move of the offseason by signing Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million. In order to do that, they waived and stretched Damian Lillard to accommodate him.
All of those moves were getting mixed reviews because of what they did to their cap sheet. One publication gave them a surprising grade for these offseason moves.
According to The Athletic, they get a B for the offseason they've had so far. Eric Nehm gave them that grade, mainly because of the move to bring in Turner, but acknowledged how tough the cap situation will be moving forward.
"The Bucks were dealt a bad hand when Damian Lillard tore his left Achilles in the playoffs. That left their offseason options severely limited," Nehm writes. "Bucks general manager Jon Horst opted for the largest waive-and-stretch in NBA history, tying up $22.5 million for each of the next five seasons. That is going to be a serious team-building handicap moving forward, but it would be tough to deny the roster is in a better place now than it was after the Bucks were eliminated from the postseason."
Nehm also mentions that Turner is a massive upgrade over Lopez, and that move should be applauded.
"Myles Turner affects games in the same way as former center Brook Lopez, plus he’s eight years younger and started all 23 playoff games on the Pacers’ run to the finals. The Bucks brought back the rest of the roster that put together a 10-4 record to end the season when Lillard was sidelined with deep vein thrombosis, and they added Cole Anthony."
Adding Cole Anthony helped the backup point guard depth, although they still lack a good starting point guard. Kevin Porter Jr. sits in that role now, but adding a competent point guard is at the top of their list.
Adding that point guard might not happen until either the trade deadline or next season. The Bucks are going to have to figure that out as next season goes along.
