Bucks Reportedly Keeping 'Tabs' on Trade For Scoring Wing
The Milwaukee Bucks have monitored Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma who has emerged as a likely trade candidate this season. Michael Scotto of HoopHypes reported the news.
The Wizards are still in a deconstruction phase, according to general manager Will Dawkins. There are several veteran players in Washington that could garner interest from contending teams ahead of the trade deadline.
Kuzma is a player the Bucks have reportedly been keeping tabs on. The forward is one of the players that keep the Wizards competitive while simultaneously helping younger players develop on the floor.
Kuzma is a forward who can score and defend. The 29-year-old is a potential trade candidate because of his skill set and declining salary, according to league sources. He's a player teams wouldn't necessarily have to spend big for, but the team would still get Kuzma in his prime years.
Additionally, there is speculation that the Wizards are willing to trade Kuzma since he doesn't fit into their long-term plans for Washington's young core. Kuzma was nearly traded last season before PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford were acquired.
The Indiana Pacers also had interest in Kuzma but instead chose to orchestrate a blockbuster trade that acquired Pascal Siakam. The forward has also garnered interest from the Sacramento Kings for the last two seasons.
The Bucks are among teams that have also monitored the forward along with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
If Kuzma were to land in Milwaukee, he would be a solid addition to the front court and provide a scoring punch outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo's production. Additionally, the Bucks have relatively older players which means Kuzma's arrival would add a burst of youthful energy on the floor.
Last season, Kuzma averaged a career-best 22.2 points per game for Washington. However, this year Kuzma has had a slow start to the season, averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting just 27.6 percent from the three.
The Bucks have also had a rough start to the season, but are projected to be contenders due to their star talent. Kuzma's downward trend may reverse if he lands in Milwaukee, a team that could be on an upward trajectory.
More Bucks: Bucks' Doc Rivers Provides Massive Injury Update on Khris Middleton