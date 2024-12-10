Bucks Reveal Availability for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Ahead of NBA Cup Match Vs. Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Orlando Magic for their crucial NBA Cup match in the quarterfinal round. With a victory tonight, the Bucks will advance to the semifinal round in Las Vegas to face either the New York Knicks or the Atlanta Hawks.
Luckily, the Bucks will be fully healthy for this match. Head coach Doc Rivers said Giannis Antetokounmpo, MarJon Beauchamp, and Khris Middleton will be available tonight against the Magic.
The Bucks will look to improve to 5-0 in this year's NBA Cup games.
The only player ruled out for the Bucks is Chris Livingston, who Milwaukee recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday. Livingston is out due to an ankle injury.
Antetokounmpo was expected to be upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a sixth straight game. Over his last five appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 33.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.
Overall, Antetokounmpo is having a strong season, and it could be his best yet. He is averaging 32.5 points per game, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 61 percent from the field in 25.0 minutes a game.
Middleton was expected to play in Tuesday's match, as he was listed as probable. Middleton will appear in a third straight game after making his season debut against Boston last Friday. The veteran totaled 22 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals, and a block in 43 minutes over his first two appearances of the season.
Middleton is getting his feet under him after missing the first month and then some in the season. The 33-year-old is shooting 27 percent from the field and 33 percent from three thus far.
Beauchamp was also a name that was expected to be active for this game. He has been upgraded from probable to available. However, with the Bucks at full strength, he's not guaranteed to see playing time if the game is close.
According to ESPN Bet, the Bucks are heavy favorites in this game with a -7.5 spread. Milwaukee will be a full stage compared to its counterpart, which is without its star players, forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
