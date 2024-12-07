Bucks' Brook Lopez Listed as Top Trade Target as Western Conference Squad
Could 3-and-D veteran Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez wind up plying his trade elsewhere by the end of the 2024-25 NBA season?
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report lists the 36-year-old as one of three ideal centers for the lowly New Orleans Pelicans to target in a trade this year, along with 3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who like Lopez will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, plus 3-point marksman and rebounding machine Nikola Vucevic. The 6-foot-10 Vucevic, a former two-time All-Star while with the Orlando Magic, is too slow and too limited vertically to be much of a defender but is submitting one of his better seasons on the other end of the court, at the relatively advanced age of 34.
"Rookie center Yves Missi has been thrown into the fire immediately for the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans, although a minus-10.3 swing rating would suggest he's not ready for a starting job if the Pels want to compete anytime soon," writes Swartz.
"Turner and Lopez are the ideal frontcourt pairings next to Zion Williamson given their shot-blocking and three-point shooting abilities. Williamson does his best work getting into the paint and bullying players on his way to the rim," Swartz adds. "Turner and Lopez make sure he has room to do so while also playing good defense on the other end."
"Vucevic wouldn't cost nearly as much in trade and only has one year remaining on his contract after this season," Swartz opines. "That's the perfect amount of time for Missi to develop."
Because Vucevic has been so good this year for Chicago, that may not be true. The USC product is averaging 21.3 points on .587/.474/.842 shooting splits, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists a night. He's owed $41.5 million across the next two seasons of his contract.
As for Lopez, he's having another solid two-way season for Milwaukee, even if his scoring remains somewhat modest. Across 22 bouts for the 11-11 Bucks, the 7-foot-1 big man is averaging 11.6 points on .470/.362/.719 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals a night.
A two-time All-Defensive Teamer and a one-time All-Star, the Stanford product remains a surprisingly key contributor on both sides of the ball. But he is aging, and again will hit free agency this summer with perhaps an expectation of a major salary going forward. The Pelicans have a variety of young players who could be intriguing depth adds in any exchange.
