Bucks Sign, Instantly Cut Former Top-10 Lottery Pick
Just hours after signing free agent forward Justise Winslow to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract (per Jamal Collier of ESPN), the Milwaukee Bucks have already waived the veteran swingman, per the league's transactions log.
After winning an NCAA championship with the Duke Blue Devils in 2015, the 6-foot-6 combo forward was selected with the No. 10 overall pick by the Miami Heat that summer. Miami saw the eventual All-Rookie Second Teamer as a switchy potential 3-and-D wing capable of playing at shooting guard and both forward spots.
Miami picked Winslow ahead of future All-NBA Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker (the No. 13 pick out of Kentucky), plus future high-level role players like Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (the No. 11 pick out of Texas), eventual Heat starting point guard Terry Rozier, Philadelphia 76ers small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (the No. 15 pick out of Kansas), a pair of eventual MIlwaukee champions in sixth man center/power forward Bobby Portis (the No. 22 pick out of Arkansas) and guard Pat Connaughton (the No. 41 pick out of Notre Dame), and others.
Winslow never quite emerged as a major shooting threat, but his athleticism endeared him to Miami early on. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2015-16, and stayed with the Heat through the start of their NBA Finals-bound 2019-20 season, although he missed all but 11 games with a back injury. Miami traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies midway through the year. Winslow suffered a hip injury, and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season. Ultimately, he posted averages of 9.0 points on .417/.337/.646 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.9 steals across his five seasons in South Beach.
Beyond the back injury, Winslow racked up major ailments with Miami, including a torn labrum in his right shoulder in 2017 and wrist and knee issues. He appeared in just 26 games for Memphis in 2020-21. Winslow then inked a two-year deal with the L.A. Clippers, but was flipped midway through his first year to the Portland Trail BLazers. He suffered a left ankle injury early into his second season in Portland, ultimately missing all but 29 games in 2022-23 after he underwent a surgery to correct the issue. Winslow spent most of 2023-24 with the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905.
Now that he's been signed and waived by the Bucks, however, Winslow seems likely to be inked by Milwaukee's NBAGL squad, the Wisconsin Herd, as an affiliate player. He remains a viable defender on the wing, which is exactly the kind of piece this club has needed since it ditched Jrue Holiday last offseason and Khris Middleton fell to earth.
