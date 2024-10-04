Bucks Signing Free Agent Veteran Guard
Milwaukee is heading seasoned talent.
In this story:
The Milwaukee Bucks' roster construction continues to expand even into the club's preseason.
Sources inform Eric Nehm of The Athletic that free agent shooting guard Terence Davis has agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with the Bucks. Milwaukee's preseason tips off on Sunday, with a probable road snoozer against the lowly Detroit Pistons. Presumably Davis will be available to get some run with the Bucks at that time.
This article will be updated...
More Bucks: Damian Lillard Details 'Toughest Year' of His Life in First Season With Milwaukee
Published