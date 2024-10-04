Bucks Zone

Bucks Signing Free Agent Veteran Guard

Milwaukee is heading seasoned talent.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) shoots the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks' roster construction continues to expand even into the club's preseason.

Sources inform Eric Nehm of The Athletic that free agent shooting guard Terence Davis has agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with the Bucks. Milwaukee's preseason tips off on Sunday, with a probable road snoozer against the lowly Detroit Pistons. Presumably Davis will be available to get some run with the Bucks at that time.

This article will be updated...

