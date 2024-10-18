Bucks Star 'Could Really Give Two S---s' About GM Poll Questioning Team's Upside
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a crucial season this year after being bounced out in the first round. They will look for some redemption after a failed year, even if injuries did play a part in how everything turned out.
Milwaukee still has two stars at the top of the roster, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. They give this Bucks team a chance every night on the floor, assuming that they are both healthy.
The Bucks believe that they can contend in the Eastern Conference behind the quality roster that has been put together. However, despite this, in the annual NBA general manager survey, Milwaukee wasn't as high on many lists.
Bucks small forward Khris Middleton, once a three-time All-Star, responded to this, saying he could care less about it.
“I really could give two sh–s about it. It doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t need motivation from outside sources or outside whatever. It comes from within. It comes from wanting to be the best player or the best team. So that stuff — expectations from the outside or outside noise — really doesn’t bother me. The only expectation that matters is inside our locker room.”
For the Bucks to have any kind of success this season, they will need to come together as a team. At times last season, they looked out of sorts and it hurt them when it mattered most.
With the level of talent that Milwaukee has, they should easily be able to compete with the other elite teams in the East. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and others will challenge Milwaukee on their quest for redemption.
Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and others provide the Bucks with strong depth across the roster. They each will play a role if Milwaukee is to win a title, all fitting into the system that head coach Doc Rivers puts in place.
Rivers will also likely be better this year after having a full offseason with the team. Rivers will also be motivated to succeed this season. as he was brought in mid-season and tried to do his best with what he was given.
Milwaukee seems to be a more cohesive unit this time around and it should reflect on the court. The team feels great about their chances this year and the core group, minus Lillard, has won a title in recent years.
Now all that is left to do is execute on the floor and Milwaukee will put themselves up against any other team around the NBA.
