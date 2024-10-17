Expert Considers Bucks Guard Likeliest Milwaukee Player to Be Traded
The Milwaukee Bucks are a week away from the 2024-25 season, and soon enough, we'll see this team on the hardwood.
Milwaukee is coming off a string of brutal endings to their season, especially in the playoffs. They have failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs three seasons in a row, and they hope things go their way in the 2025 season.
That's a long way from now. In the meantime, the Bucks will look to compete and possibly improve their team via the trade market if necessary. The Bucks have championship aspirations, and a trade could be in the works if they feel they need an upgrade to their roster.
Who could be on the move for Milwaukee? According to Bill Difilippo and Robby Kalland of Uproxx, guard Pat Connaughton is the likeliest to be traded this season.
"If the Bucks make a trade to add some reinforcements around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the really appealing thing would be their unprotected 2031 first-round pick. But to make the money work, some combination of Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Connaughton have to go out the door. Lopez is particularly important to what Milwaukee does and Portis, while part of trade talks last year, is one of the Bucks emotional leaders. Connaughton — whose deal has two years and $18.8 million left on it with a player option for next year — has likewise been rumored to have been shopped recently by the Bucks, and seems like he’s the most likely to go."
Connaughton has spent the majority of his career with the Bucks, dating back to 2018. He signed with the Bucks as a free agent in Aug. 2018. In his Bucks career, the 31-year-old has averaged 7.0 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three in 399 games and 65 starts.
Outside of Lillard, the Bucks have had the same core for the past five-plus years, which includes Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Connaughton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This core has been a title together, but outside of that, for one reason or another, they have failed to get to multiple Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals appearances.
The Bucks appear to be desperate for a move, which could come at Connaughton's expense.
It's not a done deal, not even a little, but the first half of the season could be very telling.
