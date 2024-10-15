Bucks Star Insists Having Khris Middleton Miss Time Will Bring Team Closer Together
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is unlikely to play during the Bucks' second-last preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Middleton underwent arthroscopic surgeries on both of his ankles during the offseason and is still working his way back from those procedures.
Middleton endured a sprained left ankle last February, and later injured his right ankle during the playoffs. The surgeries were meant to "clean up" these injuries.
The Bucks remain uncertain if Middleton will be able to play in the team's final preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers still believes Middleton will be ready for the Bucks' season opener, which will take place on Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
While the Bucks would ideally like to have Middleton back for the start of the regular season, and a preseason game before that, his absence does provide more opportunities for other players to see the court or work on jelling together.
“I think it’s good for us, honestly,” center Brook Lopez said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We know what Khris brings to the table, we know what he’s capable of. But it’s good for us to continue to get reps and continue to work on this foundation and solidify it as much as possible. Just going through our skeleton offense the past few days there’s so many options we have in those sets without really even having plays."
The Bucks have grown accustomed to playing without Middleton over the last two seasons. Middleton was limited to just 55 games last season, and just 33 games the year before. He has not played over 70 games in a season since the 2018-19 season.
When Middleton is available, he remains one of the most impactful players on the team. Last season, the three-time NBA All-Star averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. During the postseason, Middleton averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
Through the first two preseason games, Bobby Portis Jr. has emerged as the team's leading scorer, recording 16 points in the first game, and 23 points against the Los Angeles Lakers.
