Bucks Told to 'Back Off' Trade of All-Star Jimmy Butler
The Milwaukee Bucks are being apparently dissuaded from getting into the trade conversation for five All-NBA Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports reports that the Bucks, along with another previously reported semi-contender, the Western Conference's No. 3-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, have been warned not to try to acquire the six-time All-Star.
“There’s been a lot of chirping in NBA circles about the future of Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler," writes O'Connor. "On Tuesday morning, Chris Haynes reported on X that the Memphis Grizzlies and a few other teams received word that Butler has no interest in being there. One of those other teams? Sources told me the Milwaukee Bucks were also told to back off.”
For Hayes' part, he was first to report that Butler was apparently attempting to influence his future destination.
"League sources just relayed to me that the Memphis Grizzlies, along with a few other teams, have received word that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has no interest in being traded there. So the message is being delivered that a trade should not be attempted to acquire the All-Star forward," Haynes said. "What makes this situation a little bit tricky [is that] Jimmy Butler can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. So usually, with a player of that caliber, teams like to have some assurance that he's willing to sign long-term, or a multi-year deal. So Jimmy does have some leverage in this case."
The Grizzlies would have made sense as a potential Butler trade destination, purely from a fit and asset perspective. Memphis has the kind of draft equity and young pieces that should hold plenty of appeal to Miami, while at 24-13 the team is already a contender even without Butler.
The Bucks, meanwhile, currently occupy the East's No. 5 overall seed, sporting an 18-16 record — one game better than Butler's Heat. In fairness, Butler has been suspended for seven games from Miami and the club has lost its first two games without him in crushing fashion. Former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton is the obvious trade fit for Butler, but it's not quite that simple due to a punitive new CBA. Beyond a straight-up trade that would swap seven-time All-Star point guard Lillard for Butler, the club be hard-pressed to finagle a workable deal.
Butler would represent a massive two-way upgrade over Middleton, who has declined significantly from his All-Star prime. Butler may not quite be the same defensive force he once was during the regular season, but he has a reputation for turning it up on that end in the playoffs (often at the Bucks' expense). It's a shame the 6-foot-7 Marquette product is reportedly not amenable to a Wisconsin return.
