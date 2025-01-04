Bucks Trade Proposal Sees Milwaukee Add Rival Bulls Star
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to make sure they have the right roster as the trade deadline approaches. They still view themselves as title contenders. In this trade proposal from the Sporting News, the Bucks would see themselves getting a solid young guard to help improve the starting lineup.
Bucks receive: Coby White, Torrey Craig
Bulls receive: Bobby Portis, MarJon Beauchamp, 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick
Coby White is the prize of this trade for the Bucks. He is a young guard who would be an improvement at the shooting guard spot from Andre Jackson. White is a much bigger offensive threat than Jackson is, averaging almost 18 points per game and 4.7 assists.
White's added shot creation and his ability to pass would help give the Bucks a bigger punch, especially when Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard are resting. They need a reliable third scorer and Khris Middleton has not been that since his offseason surgeries.
Getting rid of Bobby Portis in this deal would significantly hurt their depth. Portis is someone who can be put into the starting lineup on certain nights and is just a solid player. He's averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game and shoots 38 percent from the 3-point line.
More than that, Portis is a fan favorite in Milwaukee. He is beloved by the fans. Portis also gives the team a bit of an edge, something that every title team needs. He was a part of the team that won the title and is in the prime of his career at 29 years of age.
The Bucks would also be giving up a first-round pick in 2031 in this scenario. Milwaukee would still view themselves as a championship contender then because they hope to still have Giannis. If that's the case, that pick would not be a very high pick, so it wouldn't hurt as much to part with it.
White is just 24 years old, though. He would not only be able to help them win now but for years to come. He could replace Lillard as the starting point guard in the near future once he decides to walk away from the game, although that might not be for another four or five years.
Ultimately, this probably isn't the kind of trade the Bucks will look to make. Any trade would likely be focused on improving either their bench or the wing spot in the starting lineup.
